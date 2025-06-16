Daniel Gazdag News: Assists winner Saturday

Gazdag assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Gazdag recorded his first Crew goal contribution Saturday, an assist on Diego Rossi's goal in the 23rd minute which took the 2-1 lead. It's been a quiet start to his Columbus career after joining the club in April, but he is learning a new system mid-season so it's not surprising. He will look to build off this success Wednesday versus Atlanta United and onward.