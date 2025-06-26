Daniel Gazdag News: Four shots in Wednesday's win

Gazdag recorded four shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

Gazdag set a season high with three shots on target in Wednesday's win, but he could not find the back of the net. He has still not scored through 11 appearances for Columbus despite taking 16 shots (five on target). While the start to his Crew career has been disappointing, a performance like he had on Wednesday is a very positive sign for the remainder of the season.