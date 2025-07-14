Daniel James News: Inks long-term deal
James has signed a new long-term contract with Leeds, according to his club.
James is sticking around Elland Road for a few more seasons, with the attacker signing a long-term contract for four seasons. He was a regular starter for the club last season, likely leading to this extension. With 30 starts in 36 appearances to go along with 12 goals and 9 assists last campaign, he will look to maintain that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now