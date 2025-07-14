Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Daniel James headshot

Daniel James News: Inks long-term deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 14, 2025 at 11:12am

James has signed a new long-term contract with Leeds, according to his club.

James is sticking around Elland Road for a few more seasons, with the attacker signing a long-term contract for four seasons. He was a regular starter for the club last season, likely leading to this extension. With 30 starts in 36 appearances to go along with 12 goals and 9 assists last campaign, he will look to maintain that role.

Daniel James
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now