Daniel Jebbison News: Sent on loan

Jebbison has been loaned to Preston North End from Bournemouth, according to his parent club.

Jebbison will spend the next season away from the Cherries and will instead head to the Championship in the hope of finding some minutes with Preston North End. This comes after he only appeared 16 times off the bench for 105 minutes of play in the Premier League, not having much of a role with the club. He will hope to develop and return to Bournemouth fighting for time, as he has just signed a four-year deal in July 2024.