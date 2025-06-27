Daniel Lovitz News: Assist Wednesday

Lovitz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New England Revolution.

Lovitz saw his first goal contribution in some time Wednesday, earning his first since May 3. He would find Sam Surridge in the 51st minute for an assist, his third assist of the season. He now has five goal contributions in his 19 appearances this campaign (19 starts).