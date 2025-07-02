Daniel Luna News: Back to Mallorca
Luna is returning to his parent club Mallorca after ending his half of season-long loan spell in FC Cartagena.
Luna featured in 17 games across all competitions for FC Cartagena while on loan from Mallorca, scoring three goals and providing one assist. The attacking midfield is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract, and could play a backup role heading into the 2025/26 season.
