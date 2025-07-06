Daniel Munie News: Leader in interceptions, clearances
Munie made two interceptions and six clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Munie was a part of the San Jose back line that conceded once during Saturday's draw, leading his side in interceptions an clearances. The defender has combined for two shots, six interceptions and 12 clearances over his last three appearances, but hasn't had a goal involvement since May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now