Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Daniel headshot

Daniel News: Concedes one against Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Daniel registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Daniel saw a solid match in net despite allowing one goal, still stopping five of the Galaxy's shots. However, he has now gone five matches since his last clean sheet, remaining at two on the campaign. HE will face the New York Red Bulls in their next outing, a team with 32 goals in 20 games.

Daniel
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now