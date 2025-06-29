Daniel News: Concedes one against Galaxy
Daniel registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Daniel saw a solid match in net despite allowing one goal, still stopping five of the Galaxy's shots. However, he has now gone five matches since his last clean sheet, remaining at two on the campaign. HE will face the New York Red Bulls in their next outing, a team with 32 goals in 20 games.
