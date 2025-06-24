Daniel Paraschiv News: Decisive in key moments

Paraschiv featured in 28 league games for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, scoring three goals and delivering one assist.

Paraschiv wasn't a consistent presence in the starting XI, but he contributed off the bench in key moments, highlighted by his two key assists late in the season that helped Oviedo secure promotion to the Spanish top flight. With more confidence and by building on the final stretch of the 2024/25 season, the Romanian could see some increased playing time next season in the striker position.