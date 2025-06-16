Daniel Rios News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Daniel Rios assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Rios set up J.C. Uganda's goal in the 6th minute Saturday, a strike which tied the match at 1-1 very early. It marked his fourth goal contribution of the season, half of which have come in the last two matches. The assist came on one of two chances he created in the match, and he also took one off-target shot in his full 90 minutes of action.