Daniel Salloi News: Created two chances vs Salt Lake

Salloi co-led Kansas City in chances created, matching his season-high with two. The forward had a quiet outing stat-wise other than that, logging only one cross (one accurate) before subbing off during halftime. He also received his fourth yellow card in the campaign, though.