Daniel Salloi News: Created two chances vs Salt Lake
Salloi had one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.
Salloi co-led Kansas City in chances created, matching his season-high with two. The forward had a quiet outing stat-wise other than that, logging only one cross (one accurate) before subbing off during halftime. He also received his fourth yellow card in the campaign, though.
