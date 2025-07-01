Menu
Daniel Salloi News: Created two chances vs Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Salloi had one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Salloi co-led Kansas City in chances created, matching his season-high with two. The forward had a quiet outing stat-wise other than that, logging only one cross (one accurate) before subbing off during halftime. He also received his fourth yellow card in the campaign, though.

Daniel Salloi
Sporting Kansas City
