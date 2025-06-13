Daniel Steres Injury: Fit to return
Steres (lower body) is back in training and should be available to face Montreal on Saturday, manager Ben Olsen told media Friday.
The Dynamo will get some much-needed reinforcements on defense for this matchup, as Erik Sviatchenko is also set to return to action. Steres has started in only three of his eight outings in 2025, though, so he'll probably add depth more than anything else.
