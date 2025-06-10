Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Heading out with NT

Jean Jacques has been called up by Haiti for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Jean Jacques is an undisputed starter in the mdifield for Philadelphia and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Haiti performs in the Gold Cup. Jean Jacques will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Charlotte and could also be out for the matches against Chicago, Columbus and Nashville if Haiti reaches the final. Until he returns, Jesus Bueno will take on a larger role in the midfield for Philly.