Danley Jean Jacques News: Back with Philly
Jean Jacques headed back to Philadelphia on Tuesday night after his international duty with Haiti, coach Bradley Carnell confirmed in the press conference.
Jean Jacques is back with Philadelphia and will be available for Wednesday's clash against Chicago, although he will be cautiously managed during his fitness recovery according to his coach, since he has been a regular contributor for his national team.
