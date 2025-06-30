Danny Musovski News: Tidy finish in victory

Musovski scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Austin FC.

Musovski broke a five appearance (two start) goalless stretch Saturday by setting up his defender before passing the ball into the far corner of the net in Seattle's 2-0 victory over Austin. Prior to the forward's five appearance goalless stretch, he had scored in five successive appearances. Overall, Musovsk's six goals across 16 appearances (nine starts) are a new career-best mark in a single domestic campaign.