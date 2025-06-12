Danny Welbeck News: Breaks double-digits

Welbeck scored 10 goals and added four assists in 30 appearances (24 starts) in the Premier League.

Welbeck hadn't hit double-digit goals in the Premier League since joining Brighton, or in fact during his final four seasons in Arsenal. The striker also topped 2,000 minutes for the first time. It was a solid campaign throughout, as Welbeck proved himself a consistent option yet again. Welbeck is likely to remain a consistent choice next season, though it's entirely possible he falls back to closer to 1,600 minutes as he has during most of his time with Brighton.