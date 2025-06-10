Dante Sealy Injury: Heading out with NT

Sealy has been called up by Trinidad & Tobago for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Sealy has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for Montreal and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Trinidad & Tobago performs in the Gold Cup. Sealy will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Houston and could also be out for the matches against Cincinnati, NYCFC and Miami if the Trinidad & Tobago reaches the final. Until he returns, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint will take on a larger role on the right wing for Montreal.