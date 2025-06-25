Dante Sealy News: Available as substitute Wednesday
Sealy (not injury related) is on the bench for Wednesday's game versus Cincinnati.
Sealy returned from international duty in time to be an option in the midweek clash, so he should play a role in the second half unless fatigue is an issue after his participation in three Gold Cup matches for Trinidad & Tobago. Despite his club's struggles, the forward has been a regular starter this year, and his three goals currently rank third on the squad.
