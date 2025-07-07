Dario Zuparic News: Busy defensively in win

Zuparic made nine clearances and one interception during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Zuparic dominated at the heart of the defense despite facing the dangerous attacking duo from New England formed by Luca Langoni and Leonardo Campana. The center-back imposed his will most of the times and was key for his team to limit their chances, especially against Campana, and his 40 clearances over the seven starts since he took over as a starter show a very positive trend makes the center-back a very intriguing fantasy pick right now.