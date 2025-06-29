Darren Yapi News: Two assists in 3-3 draw

Yapi assisted twice to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus New England Revolution.

Yapi assisted the second and third goals for his side as they took a 3-0 lead before they drew 3-3. He returned to the starting lineup as he had been on the bench in the previous game. These were his first assists of the season, and this was only his fourth time out of 16 games that he has played this season where he created at least two chances.