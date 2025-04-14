Darwin Nunez Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Nunez (undisclosed) was ruled out of Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham after leaving Saturday's training session early due to not feeling well, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "He went in yesterday [from training] because he didn't feel well. So, he went in and that's why he couldn't be in the team today."

Nunez didn't feel well during Saturday's training and left the session early. He remained unwell on Sunday and was not deemed fit enough, appearing in the stands during the match. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Sunday's clash against Leicester. That said, he has started only one of his last 12 appearances, so his potential absence may not impact the starting XI.