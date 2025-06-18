David Alaba Injury: Needs more time to return

Alaba (knee) has trained with the team but needs more time to return, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "We need to be calm with the others. Alaba, Carvajal and Militao need more time."

Alaba is making good progress in his recovery from a long-term knee injury but will need more time before returning to action, with the earliest possible date being June 26 against Salzburg in the third game of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. The Austrian suffered a torn meniscus in late April that ruled him out for the rest of the 2024/25 season. Alaba will face competition to regain a starting role in the backline, as new addition Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio have both performed well despite their young age.