David Alaba Injury: Suffers new injury

Alaba, who's rehabbing from a knee injury, has been diagnosed with a left thigh injury, the club announced Friday.

It seems Alaba can't stay healthy, and this new injury will push his timeline to return further back. Los Merengues have decent depth on defense, though, as they signed Dean Huijsen before the Club World Cup and should welcome Eder Militao back as well for the start of the 2025/26 campaign -- if not sooner. Alaba will aim to get fit for the start of preseason after the Club World Cup.