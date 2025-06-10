David Alaba Injury: Trains partially Monday
Alaba (knee) was spotted in team training on Monday wearing a strap, according to Madrid Xtra.
Alaba suffered a torn meniscus in late April and has been improving well in his recovery since he was spotted in team training on Monday, eventhough he was wearing a strap on his knee. The Austrian is in a good position to be at the disposal of new coach Xabi Alonso for the Club World Cup starting next Wednesday against Al Hilal for the Merengues.
