David Ayala News: Leaving Tigres
Ayala's time in Tigres is over after the 2024/25 season, the club announced Wednesday.
Ayala had limited involvement with Tigres' senior team, logging just 270 minutes of league play, all before suffering a torn ACL that sidelined him for over a year. Despite starting out as a good prospect, the now 25-year-old midfielder had failed to regain his best form following the injury and had little chances of playing in a rotation with talented teammates such as Fernando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca and Juan Pablo Vigon.
David Ayala
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now