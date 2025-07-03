Menu
David Ayala News: Leaving Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Ayala's time in Tigres is over after the 2024/25 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Ayala had limited involvement with Tigres' senior team, logging just 270 minutes of league play, all before suffering a torn ACL that sidelined him for over a year. Despite starting out as a good prospect, the now 25-year-old midfielder had failed to regain his best form following the injury and had little chances of playing in a rotation with talented teammates such as Fernando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca and Juan Pablo Vigon.

