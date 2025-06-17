David Bingham News: Solid outing

Bingham registered seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.

Bingham was able to keep Charlotte to just two goals, making seven saves during the loss Saturday. With Kristijan Kahlina's struggles, the keeper has been getting the shot in net and has not disappointed, recording nine saves with a clean sheet in the last two outings. He will likely get the call again against Sporting Kansas City on June 25, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.