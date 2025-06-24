David Costas News: Defensive anchor

Costas played 31 games for Real Oviedo in La Liga2 during the 2024/25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Costas showcased stability and leadership, guiding the backline through intense playoff pressure and contributing to the promotion of the club in the Spanish top flight. He played more than 2,500 minutes, demonstrating fitness and tactical discipline as a defensive leader. His influence lays a strong foundation for Oviedo's upcoming La Liga campaign, as he still has one year left on his contract.