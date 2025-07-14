David Da Costa News: Score in consecutive games

Da Costa scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City SC.

Da Costa was once again able to find the back of the net Sunday, scoring the opening goal of the match in the 19th minute. This is his second straight match with a goal, bringing him to four in 21 appearances this season. He has now reached double-digit goal contributions in his opening season with the club.