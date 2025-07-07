David Da Costa News: Scores winner against New England

Da Costa scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created four chances and sent in four crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Da Costa had a very productive outing, creating a lot for teammates but his biggest contribution came on the finishing end as he used a long-range shot that still got help from a slight deflection to send the ball into the far post and score the goal that ended up sealing the 2-1 win for Portland in the 72nd minute. With three goals and six assists over 20 appearances this year, the playmaker is having a decent debut campaign in MLS and there's a lot of hope he can do even more during the second half.