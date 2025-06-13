David Lopez News: Full season as veteran

Lopez appeared in 34 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and assisting once.

Lopez was the defensive backbone, completing 2,119 passes with decent accuracy but couldn't set any new career highs in league play either defensively or offensively. His experience proved invaluable during the winless streak, stabilizing a defense under pressure. At-35-years old, Lopez remained one of the quickest players in La Liga and with one year left on his contract, he should remain an important figure in the backline next season for the Catalans.