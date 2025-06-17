David Martinez News: Back with LAFC

Martinez is back from international duty with Bolivia and featured 52 minutes in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Club World Cup.

Martinez is already back from international duty with Bolivia and featured in the first group stage game against Chelsea in the Club World Cup after replacing Nathan Ordaz in the 38th minute following a concussion protocol. Martinez created a big chance and missed a big one as well against the Blues. That said, he will likely get a larger role in the frontline in the competition moving forward if Ordaz has to miss out for some time.