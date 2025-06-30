David Ochoa News: Concedes once in season debut

Ochoa recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ochoa had an unfavorable matchup as the only shot on target he faced resulted in the decisive goal, leaving him no chance to produce in his first MLS appearance for LAFC. He was surprisingly promoted to the initial lineup due to Hugo Lloris' (arm) absence, with Thomas Hasal staying on the bench. Depending on how much longer Lloris is ruled out, Ochoa could get the nod a few more times in upcoming weeks.