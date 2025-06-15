Menu
David Ruiz headshot

David Ruiz Injury: Dealing with slight set back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) has been dealing with more pain as he is status of return is unknow. According to head coach Javier Mascherano, "David had some kind of pain yesterday and we did not want to take any risks" per Reuters.

Ruiz is still not at 100 percent to make a return, as will be questionable to return to action during the Club World Cup. He has been out for the last three months, therefore it wouldn't be a surprise if the midfielder does not return until July.

David Ruiz
Inter Miami CF
