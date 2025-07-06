Menu
David Ruiz headshot

David Ruiz Injury: Inching closer to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) has been intensifying his training as he inches closer to a return to the pitch, per Franco Panizo of Miami Total Futbol.

Ruiz is making positive improvement from his hamstring injury that has kept him out since March. Since his absence has been so long, the team will not rush his return, as the midfielder will likely have to return to full form before being an option for Miami again.

David Ruiz
Inter Miami CF
