David Schnegg headshot

David Schnegg News: Active in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Schnegg took two shots, sent in seven crosses (three accurate), won seven duels, and made four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Schnegg was active on both sides of the ball, but it wasn't enough to help D.C. United snap their losing streak. He'll look to continue playing a part both offensively and defensively in a favorable home match against Atlanta United on Saturday.

David Schnegg
D.C. United
