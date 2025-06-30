David Schnegg News: Active in loss
Schnegg took two shots, sent in seven crosses (three accurate), won seven duels, and made four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Schnegg was active on both sides of the ball, but it wasn't enough to help D.C. United snap their losing streak. He'll look to continue playing a part both offensively and defensively in a favorable home match against Atlanta United on Saturday.
