David Schnegg News: Handed ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 12, 2025

Schnegg registered six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Schnegg will miss his first match of the season after receiving his fifth yellow card in the last 17 appearances. His consistency remains key for D.C United, averaging about 4.8 crosses and three clearances a game.

David Schnegg
D.C. United
