David Schnegg News: Whips in seven crosses

Schnegg registered seven crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Schnegg once again started on the left flank and provided a decent contribution in his 90 minutes of play, notching seven crosses. This is his second straight game with seven crosses and his third with seven or more in his past four matches. However, he still only has one assist on the season.