David Soria

David Soria News: Sees one go in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Soria had two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

Soria let in the only goal on the day to take the loss to Espanyol. He's allowed eight goals on just nine saves in the last six matches, to put him at an average of just 2.1 saves per game. The keeper will face off with Real Madrid for the next contest on Wednesday, who have scored just four goals in the last five matches. Soria had allowed two goals against the opponent during the last outing on Dec 1.

David Soria
Getafe

