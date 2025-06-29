Menu
Davide Frattesi Injury: Done for the FIFA Club World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Frattesi (thigh) "will return to Italy for more tests and to rehab," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Frattesi missed the first three matches due to muscle fatigue, but the problem turned out to be more severe than anticipated, and he won't be able to participate even if Inter advance in the knockout stage. He shouldn't have trouble recuperating ahead of next season's opener. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Petar Sucic and Nicola Zalewski will continue absorbing his minutes.

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
