Davide Frattesi Injury: Misses Monterrey clash

Frattesi (thigh) ultimately missed Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Monterrey in the first group stage game of the FIFA Club World Cup due to injury.

Frattesi missed Tuesday's game against Monterrey due to muscle fatigue in his thigh. Petar Sucic got a larger role in the rotation during his absence and could see an increased role in the medium term since reports say Frattesi could leave Inter Milan during the summer transfer window. Frattesi's next chance to feature for the Nerazzurri will come against Urawa Red on Saturday.