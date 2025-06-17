Davide Frattesi Injury: Questionable for Monterrey clash

Frattesi is in doubt for Tuesday's match with Monterrey due to lingering muscle fatigue, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Frattesi returned from international duties with an ailment and hasn't been a full-go in training in recent days. He could sit this one out in order to recover fully, but the problem isn't particularly severe. He generally backs up Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Petar Sucic and Nicola Zalewski would eventually pick up the slack.