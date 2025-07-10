Davide Frattesi Injury: Undergoes groin surgery
Frattesi went under the knife to address bilateral sports hernia, Inter announced.
Frattesi played through the issue late in the campaign but missed the FIFA Club World Cup because of it and elected to get operated on early in the summer. He's tentatively expected to be ready for next season's opener, but he'll be monitored in the coming months, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now