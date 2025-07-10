Menu
Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi Injury: Undergoes groin surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Frattesi went under the knife to address bilateral sports hernia, Inter announced.

Frattesi played through the issue late in the campaign but missed the FIFA Club World Cup because of it and elected to get operated on early in the summer. He's tentatively expected to be ready for next season's opener, but he'll be monitored in the coming months, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs.

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
