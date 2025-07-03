Davinchi News: Signs with Getafe

Davinchi has signed a contract with Getafe until 2028, the club announced.

Davinchi is arriving at Getafe at just 17-years-old from Recreativo de Huelva, where he showed a lot of maturity and tactical awareness combined with speed and offensive qualities. He has already been part of the Spain U21 national team and will aim to gain experience and grow his potential in Madrid under coach Jose Bordalas.