Dayne St. Clair Injury: Will represent Canada

St. Clair has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

St. Clair has been an undisputed starter between the posts for Minnesota and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Canada performs in the Gold Cup. St. Clair will for sure miss Saturday's clash against San Diego and could also be out for the matches against Houston, NYRB and Dallas if the Canada reaches the final. Until he returns, Alec Smir is expected to replace him in goal for Minnesota.