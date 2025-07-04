Dayne St. Clair News: Back in starting XI Friday

St. Clair (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against FC Dallas.

St. Clair returned from international duty following Canada's elimination from the Gold Cup, in which he played three games. The keeper should now regain his regular spot between the posts for Minnesota, especially with Wessel Speel (shoulder) out for a few weeks. During the 2025 MLS season, St. Clair is averaging 2.6 saves and 0.9 goals conceded per game.