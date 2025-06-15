Dayot Upamecano News: Plays 30 minutes

Upamecano (knee) has featured for half-an-hour in Sunday's 10-0 victory over Auckland City FC in the Club World Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Upamecano was sidelined since mid-March with a knee injury he suffered during international duty with France but he has fully recovered and could return to the pitch Sunday to participate in the heavy victory against Auckland. He will gradually build his fitness back and likely reclaim his starting role once fully fit since Bayern has big ambitions for that Cup.