Dean Huijsen News: Joins Real Madrid until 2030

Huijsen has signed a contract with Real Madrid until 2030, joining on a permanent move from Bournemouth, his new club announced.

Huijsen is joining the Spanish capital after one year spent in England with Bournemouth, where he played 36 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The defender will discover La Liga after experiences in Italian football as well, including stints with Juventus and AS Roma. His arrival is very good news for the Merengues, since the newly Spanish international will bring a strong presence in central defense, which struggled throughout the 2024-25 season due to injuries.