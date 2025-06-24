Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr Injury: Trains fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Kerr (ankle) was involved in full training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is seeing great news at the start of the week, with the forward back on grass training with the rest of his team. This leaves him in a decent spot for Wednesday's match, possibly returning to face the Red Bulls. He will likely still need to pass a fitness test, seeing a spot on the bench if fit enough to play.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now