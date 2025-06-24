Deandre Kerr Injury: Trains fully

Kerr (ankle) was involved in full training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is seeing great news at the start of the week, with the forward back on grass training with the rest of his team. This leaves him in a decent spot for Wednesday's match, possibly returning to face the Red Bulls. He will likely still need to pass a fitness test, seeing a spot on the bench if fit enough to play.