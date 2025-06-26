Deandre Kerr News: Features off bench

Kerr (ankle) featured off bench for 14 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against NYRB, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Kerr has been sidelined since late March with an ankle injury but made his comeback on Wednesday as he featured off the bench for 14 minutes. This is positive news for Toronto since the forward scored two goals in his last three games prior to his long-term injury and could bring impact to the frontline for the team.