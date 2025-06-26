DeAndre Yedlin News: Another start and assist
Yedlin assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus CF Montreal.
Since mid-May, Cincinnati's team has logged seven games, and Yedlin recorded five starts. During their latest instance, he set up Evander for Cincy's first goal Wednesday at Montreal. Overall, they include Yedlin's three assists, previously his career high.
