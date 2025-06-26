Menu
DeAndre Yedlin News: Another start and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 1:37am

Yedlin assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus CF Montreal.

Since mid-May, Cincinnati's team has logged seven games, and Yedlin recorded five starts. During their latest instance, he set up Evander for Cincy's first goal Wednesday at Montreal. Overall, they include Yedlin's three assists, previously his career high.

DeAndre Yedlin
FC Cincinnati
